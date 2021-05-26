By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, ROSEAU, Dominica, Thurs. May 27, 2021: Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, who had fled Antigua and Barbuda, was yesterday captured in Dominica, according to news agency PTI citing local media. So what’s next for Choksi?

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has reportedly given clear instructions to authorities in Dominica to have Mehul Choksi repatriated back to his home country of India.

“We asked them not to repatriate him to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he can face the criminal charges leveled against him”, Browne said the journalists in Antigua & Barbuda.

Choksi was last night in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica according to Antigua media report.

His arrest in Dominica came after Prime Minister Gaston Browne had earlier said he has “no reliable information till date” that Choksi had fled the country.

Choksi is wanted by the Indian judicial authorities for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property, corruption, and money laundering in a ₹13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank. He moved to Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since January 2018 after receiving citizenship under the Citizenship for Investment program there.

Choksi also has two cases against him in courts of Antigua and Barbuda – extradition and revocation of the citizenship he purchased.