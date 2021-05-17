By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. May 17, 2021: Three Caribbean islands were rattled Sunday by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3. on the Richter scale.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI) said the quake occurred just after 8 am and was felt 126 km N of St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda; 131 km NE of Basseterre, St Kitts Nevis and 226 km NNW of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

The earthquake had a focal depth of 10 kilometers. However, there were no reports of damage or injuries.