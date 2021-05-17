By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, HOLLYWOOD, Florida, Mon. May 17, 2021: A Caribbean national was last night voted the fourth runner up at the Miss Universe 2021 competition that also saw two other Caribbean beauties make it into the Top 10.

Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez was judged fifth after moving into the Top 5 of the contest ahead of Miss Jamaica Miqueal-Symone Williams and Miss Puerto Rico Estefania Soto.

Miss Jamaica Miqueal-Symone Williams made the Top 10. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the 2021 Miss Universe winner while Miss India came fourth; Miss Peru third and Miss Brazil second.

Miss Universe Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2021. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

Jiménez was born in Puerto Rico but was raised in the Dominican Republic and is the daughter of a Dominican father and a Puerto Rican mother.

She is working toward a double BA in forensic sciences and business administration, while also working as a model and stage actress. As Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2020, she is one of the five Afro-Latin delegates who have had the honor of being crowned Miss Universe Dominican Republic.

Jiménez actively supports an orphanage in her hometown, La Romana, and helps children who’ve faced abuse and homelessness.

She’s also a founding member of the Dominican Republic Women’s Club, an institution dedicated to providing services to women with breast cancer. Raised in an all-women household led Kimberly to become passionate about sisterhood and strives for unity among all women.