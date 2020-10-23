Another CARICOM Country Will Go To The Poll In The Pandemic

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. Oct. 23, 2020: Voters in another CARICOM country will go to the polls in the pandemic, making them the 9th country in the regional grouping to hold elections in the COVID-19 era.

Belizean voters will go to the polls on Nov. 11th. At least 91 candidates, representing four political parties and a handful of independents, have been nominated to contest the general elections there.

The ruling United Democratic Party (UDP) is seeking an unprecedented fourth consecutive term in office but is facing a challenge from the main opposition People’s United Party (PUP). Both parties have nominated candidates to contest the 31 seats in the Parliament.

The Belize Progressive Party (BPP) has nominated eight candidates, including its leader, Patrick Rogers, while the Belize People’s Front (BPF) is fielding candidates in 17 constituencies.

The two main political parties will be led into the elections by new leaders, with the UDP’s Patrick Faber, having taken over from Prime Minister Dean Barrow, who has resigned from active politics. The party will also be without a number of its stalwarts, including Foreign Minister Wilfred Peter “Sedi” Elrington.

“Our great United Democratic Party has truly transformed Belize over the course of these past 12 years under Prime Minister Dean Barrow. I am excited, humbled and ready to lead through Belize as Prime Minister after a UDP victory on November 11th,” Faber wrote on his Facebook page after being nominated.

The PUP on the other hand will be led by John Briceno, who is equally confident of winning the general election.

“It is an exciting time, a lot of energy,’ Briceno said after being nominated, adding that “the People’s United Party is untied and there is no organization, no party in this country that can defeat a united People’s United Party.”

Voters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will also go to the polls next month, two days after the US election as the prime minister there seeks a fifth term.

So far, Guyana, Suriname, Anguilla, St. Kitts & Nevis, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda.