Guyana’s President To Give Inaugural Address To UN

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mon. Sept. 21, 2020: Guyana’s new President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is scheduled to make his inaugural national address to the United Nations General Assembly today – albeit virtually.

Guyana is listed as the second nation to make its presentation during the 75th UNGA and will be doing so on behalf of the Group of 77 (G-77) and China. Leaders of the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Haiti, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Cuba and Jamaica are also set to deliver virtual remarks today.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 75) opened on September 15, 2020 with the high-level General Debate commencing on Tuesday. The faces of world leaders will beam into the hall from thousands of miles away through hundreds of pre-recorded remarks this year because of the pandemic.

President Ali has praised the UN for its commitment to ensuring democracy prevails in Guyana.

Guyana was admitted to membership in the United Nations by resolution on September 20, 1966, during the 21st regular session of the General Assembly. Since then the country has maintained an active presence and visible profile in the organization.