Caribbean American Shirley Chisholm “Wins” Through Daughter Of Nigerian Immigrants At Emmy’s 2020

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Mon. Sept. 21, 2020: From the daughter of Caribbean immigrants to the daughter of Nigerian immigrants. It could not have been scripted any better last night as Caribbean-American politician and educator, Shirley Chisholm, who became the first black candidate for a major party’s nomination for President of the United States, and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, “won” again last night at the 2020 Emmy’s.

The spirit of Chisholm, who was born Shirley Anita St. Hill to immigrant parents from then British Guiana and Barbados and died on January 1, 2005, came alive again last night as Nigerian American actress, Uzo Aduba, won the Emmy for her performance as Chisholm in the April 2020 miniseries, Mrs America.

Aduba’s whose parents are from Nigeria, won for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie. It is the third Emmy win for the actress.

Her reaction would have made Chisholm smile for sure. “Mom, I won!” Uzo gleefully shouted as she accepted the award remotely. “Oh my gosh!”

Wearing a t-shirt that paid tribute to police brutality victim Breonna Taylor, the actress also made sure to thank Chisholm “for her championship work for all people who have been forgotten or marginalized.”

She added: “I just want to say thank you, wow, thank you very, very much to the Academy. I want to say a huge thank you to the women that I worked with on Mrs. America across the board, along with the women here in this category…you’re exceptional.”

The FX on Hulu series chronicles the 1970s fight for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment – which brought together a multitude of activists like Chisholm, Gloria Steinem and Bella Abzug – all of whom are portrayed on the show – and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly.

The 72nd Prime-time Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel serving as host.