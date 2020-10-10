By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sat. Oct. 10, 2020: One hundred Guyanese have now died from COVID-19 in the South American CARICOM country, the country’s Ministry of Health (MOH), has reported.

The latest fatalities are a 57-year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and a 43-year-old male from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). Both persons died while receiving care at the Guyana public medical facility.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Guyana, meanwhile, climbed to 3,358. The virus was confirmed to have reached Guyana on March 11, 2020. The first case was a 52-year-old woman who travelled from New York.