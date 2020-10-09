News Americas, New York, Fri. Oct. 9, 2020: Several countries in the Caribbean continue to see a daily uptick in coronavirus cases with a News Americas News Network tally putting the total number of cases at almost 178,000 to date.

The number of active cases currently is, however, over 41,000 while the number of deaths to date is almost 3,800.

The French Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique has seen an alarming rise in daily new cases while new cases continue to be reported daily in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

Guadeloupe added another 791 new cases to reach 6,319, while the Dominican Republic added another 585 new cases Thursday to reach 117,457.

Martinique, Jamaica, The Bahamas and Guyana are also seeing a higher level of increases in new cases daily, more than other countries.

Jamaica added 90 new cases to now reach 7,363, while its death tally increased by another 4 to 132. The Bahamas has 4,713 cases while Martinique reached 1,851 with 22 deaths. Guyana added another 37 new cases to climb to 3,329 as it approaches 100 dead. So far, 98 people have died from the virus, with another 3 new deaths reported Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago is approaching the 5,000 mark after adding 76 new cases to reach 4,963. The death tally jumped by another two to reach 86.

Belize added 63 new cases to reach 2,374.

The Dutch Caribbean is also seeing an uptick in new cases with Curacao adding another 44 new cases to reach almost 550, while the Caribbean Netherlands – Saba, Bonaire and Sint Eustacius, added another 7 cases to reach 148.