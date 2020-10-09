Caribbean Travel News Round-Up

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 9, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Oct. 9, 2020:

The French Caribbean Islands of Guadeloupe And Martinique continue to see daily spikes in COVID-19 cases, reporting a combined total of over 1,000 on Oct. 8, 2020.

The US is urging nationals to reconsider travel to Belize now that the country has reopened tourists.

Starting Nov. 1, tourists and returning residents to The Bahamas, will no longer need to isolate for two weeks upon arrival if they can present proof of a negative PCR test within a week of traveling.

Guyana reopen to commercial flights on October 12. after being shuttered since March.

American Airlines will resume scheduled commercial flights to Guyana on November 4th.

Hyatt Hotels will open a 345-room resort on Sunset Bay in St. Lucia’s Choiseul parish in 2023.

And Remote Caribbean hideaway Bequia Beach Hotel is reopening tomorrow and is offering up to 30% off the best available rate in all room categories, for a travel window through August 31, 2021. That means $182 per night, as opposed to $249.