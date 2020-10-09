Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 9, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Oct. 9, 2020:

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana this week launched a brand of premium cannabis products known as Mirayo by Santana.

Kudos to Vermont, which became the 11th US state this week to legalize sales of recreational marijuana.

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, has promised that the Biden administration will decriminalize marijuana if elected.

Mexico’s Medical Cannabis Regulations Now Expected By Early 2021.

Wild fires are also ravaging the West Coast’s cannabis industry, including Canyon Cannabis in Oregon.

Israeli firm, Tikun Olam Cannbit Pharmaceuticals, plans to sell approximately a ton of cannabis oil to ITH Pharma in the UK per year, in bi-monthly doses, starting in December 2020.

The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana Co-Chair Quinn McCartney says they will perform an extensive review on the expungement of records for people convicted for possession of small quantities of marijuana as part of its final report.

And three cannabis stock symbols to look for this week are: AphA, WEED and CGC.