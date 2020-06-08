By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. June 8, 2020: The long overdue recount of votes cast in Guyana’s March 2nd elections concluded finally Sunday under the watchful eye of CARICOM scrutineers, representatives of the Organisation of American States (OAS) and local observers, including the Private Section Commission and American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM).

The last of 2,339 ballot boxes from the controversial election was recounted Sunday afternoon at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre after 33-days.

The Guyana Elections Commission, (GECOM) now has to declare the final result from the election, which shows the main opposition party holding 15,500 votes over its main rival, the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC).

On Sunday, Sir Shridath Ramphal, the former Commonwealth Secretary General, urged Guyanese not to descend into ‘darkness’ as the country nears a ‘tipping point of elections crisis.’