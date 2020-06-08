News Americas, BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Mon. June 8, 2020: The CARICOM Election Observation Mission to the June 5, 2020 General Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis has concluded that the results of the elections reflect the will of the people.

The Mission, in a preliminary statement, said its assessment of the Election Day activities was that the voters were able to cast their ballots without intimidation or fear.

Dr. Timothy Harris’ Team Unity coalition won the right to govern the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for five more years. He was sworn in as the prime minister again on Sunday June 7th by Justice Trevor Warde Q.C. Dr. Harris described as the win as a repudiation of old-style politics.

Team Unity has won with Lindsay Grant in Constituency (4), Shawn Richards Constituency (5), Timothy Harris Constituency (7), Mark Brantley Constituency (9) Eric Evelyn Constituency (10) Alexis Jeffers Constituency (11) Akilah Byron Nisbett Constituency (3), Jonel Powell Constituency (2) and Eugene Hamilton Constituency (8). Three Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration will form part of the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.They are Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, and Senior Minister Hon. Eric Evelyn, of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) who contested the Federation’s June 5th General Elections on a Team Unity ticket and were victorious.

The Saint Kitts and Labour Party won only two seats with Dr. Denzil Douglas winning Constituency (6) and Dr. Geoffrey Hanley Constituency (1).

