By NAN Staff Writer

NEW YORK, NY,Fri. April 10, 2020: A heartbreaking trend has now become a daily new reality on Facebook in the COVID-19-era. The pages of many Caribbean immigrants, once filled with happy memories, are now plastered with postings of the pictures or names of family and friends in the US and UK Diasporas who have been killed by the deadly virus.

On Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, many in the US Caribbean Diaspora were stunned to hear of the passing of Roy Hastick, popular Caribbean immigrant New Yorker, small business advocate and founder of CAACI, the Caribbean American Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

The Grenadian-born national reportedly lost his life to the virus at a Brooklyn, NY hospital on Wednesday night as his wife, Dr. Edna Hastick, continues to fight for her life.

Hastick was a police officer in Grenada before migrating to the United States in 1972. He worked for several years as an administrator, community advocate, entrepreneur and newspaper publisher before founding CACCI in 1985. His dream was to build a Caribbean Trade Center. In October 2019, it was announced that the Flatbush Caton Market — managed by CACCI — that houses more than 40 micro-vendors will be transformed into a mixed-use project. Projected to open in three years, an expanded renovated market, a new space for CACCI, classrooms and a commercial kitchen will be at that site as well as 166 low income residential units. Sadly, Hastick did not live to see his dream become a reality. He is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, a page set up to honor Guyanese lost to corona, announced that Billy Braithwaite, the former manager of Guyana Airways Corporation and later North American Airlines Guyana operations as well as budding politician Mark Callender, had died from the virus, also in New York.

On April 7, 2020, the relatives of Guyanese immigrant Jim Bacchus, the founder of Jim Bacchus Travel Service, also announced he had died from the virus in NYC.

On April 2, 2020, the virus claimed the life of reggae promote, Father German.

The preliminary death rate for black people is 20 per 100,000 in NYC.

In the UK, the virus has also taken the lives of many Caribbean immigrants. Among them are reggae singer Delroy Washington, who passed away on March 27, 2020 from the virus and Guyanese Lee Nurse, a former cricketer of the Berkshire Schools U19 Squad, passed away on April 9, 2020 from the virus as well.

The list is growing and there is no real count or memorial to date. As such, we are doing our best to keep track and make sure each name is memorialized. Please send us any names of friends or family members so we can add to our list via https://www.facebook.com/NewsAmericasNowNews/

Guyana

Billy Braithwaite, former manager North American Airways

Marc Callender, NYC political consultant

Jim Bacchus, founder, Jim Bacchus Travel Agency

Wendell “Dragga” Manifold, former national Under-18 captain of the Pele FC, died at Brooklyn Downstate Hospital, from cardiac arrest, due to the Coronavirus.

Oliver Cyrus, 61 Guyana-born, an MTA bus operator for 21 years, who lived in Brooklyn.

Dr. Earline Austin, formerly of Republic Ave. Linden, Guyana and Fresh Meadows, NY.

Prea Nankieshore, 34, a former clerk who registered patients in the emergency room at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital in NYC.

Brijmohan Ramdayal

Clarence Clarke aka Oral of Linden

Murland Mc Pherson of Flatbush District and of Mahaicony

Yvonne Wharton, sister of Guyana’s preeminent saxophonist Erwin “Flantis” Edwards

Rita Yakum

Paramdeo Baichu

Vija Baichu

Abdul Razack Fyuse

Saraswati Niranjan

Ronald Hunter

Sheila Anthony

Chandra Sain Ramdas

Georgeanna Greaves-Gentles

Lee Nurse, cricketer, UK

Frankie Armstrong,

Avron Alves, age 57

Grenada

Roy Hastick, founder, Caribbean American Chamber of Industry and commerce (CAACI)

Popular DJ Roach

Spice Angel Michelle Joseph who hailed from Spring Street, Georges Grenada

Kingston Murray

Lyndonna Connaught

Francis Gilbert

Christine Phillip

Frederick Kerr

Alphonsus Andrew

Trinidad & Tobago

Dez-Ann Romain, 36, a principal at Brooklyn Democracy Academy, a transfer school in Brownsville for students over 16 or without sufficient credits who are working toward a high school diploma.

Gail Naidu Bell-Bonnette, who was born in Trinidad and best known for organizing Caribbean cultural awareness campaigns and activities in the East Orange and Orange communities of New Jersey.

Trevor Pierre, a health and safety inspector and a former Petrotrin employee who migrated with his family in 1993. He previously lived in San Fernando.

Sieunarine Ramnarine, an employee at DJ Ambulette Service in the Bronx, New York

Cunupia-born Kissoon Nandram, 57

Winston O’Neil

Denise Warren, 48, and was originally from Beetham Gardens.

Junior Toussaint, 72, who grew up in Laventille, Trinidad

Lincoln Joseph, also known as “D General,” 78, emigrated to the United States 20 years ago and was originally from Valencia.

Jamaica

Ashley Johnson, the brother of the Consul General of Jamaica to New York, Alsion Roach-Wilson, who passed away on March 27, 2020 due to the virus.

Delroy Washington, reggae singer

Father German, reggae promoter

Penny Lorna Banhan

Haiti

Dr. Ronald Verrier, a Haitian immigrant and trauma critical care surgeon practicing in the Bronx, NY