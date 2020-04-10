CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- April 10,2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 10, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for April 10, 2020:

There are now over 4,700 cases of the dreaded new coronavirus in the Caribbean including over 2,300 in the Dominican Republic.

Some 238 people have now died from COVID-19 in the Caribbean including 118 in the Dominican Republic.

The only coronavirus free islands in the Caribbean remain Bonaire and Saba, though several persons are in self-quarantined on both islands.

The Jamaica Tourist Board continues to use its digital platform to throw virtual dance parties over Instagram Live for people who want to dance their worries away while also practicing responsible social distancing. Today, Friday, April 10th, the JTB will feature a dance party with DJ Delano of Renaissance Disco at 9 p.m EST.

From favorite cocktail recipes to making a Sandals-style bubble bath at home to using Caribbean-inspired recipes to create your own five-star dinner, to a Sandals play list and more, Sandals’ resorts may be closed but it is bringing that #SandalsStateofMind to your home.

And Organizers of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival have cancelled this year’s events due to COVID-19.