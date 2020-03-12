News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar.13, 2020: “Every vote must be made to count.”

That was the word from CARICOM Chair and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, as she wrapped up a two-day visit to Guyana Thursday along with four other regional prime ministers and the head of the Caribbean Community.

While saying they met with all sides including the President and executives of the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change, (APNU/AFC) as well as the leader of the main opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic Irfan Ali and other members of the executive of PPP as well as representatives of the smaller parties, Mottley stressed that she hopes the Returning Officer of the controversial region, Region 4, Clairmont Mingo, “will understand that he holds in his hands the future and stability of Guyana as we go forward.”

“We can’t say it any clearer. And also it must appear to be so in the presence not just of the Observers but more importantly of all of the parties who contested the election because everyone has a right to be able to determine whether the process is fair to them. And also, whether they have the right to ask for a recount,” she said.

PM Mottley added that the country is on the “cusp of making every Guyanese a winner and not a loser.”

But she said: “Our fear is that if the process is not transparent, that we put at risk too much, and I therefore hope that the people of Guyana will work together to ensure that there is calm; there is peace.”

Her statement, seated with the other male prime ministers who accompanied her on the peace mission came as Mingo was on Thursday afternoon threatened

with contempt of court proceedings by Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall on behalf of Reeaz Holladar.

The letter accused Mingo of acting in violation of the ruling by Chief Justice Roxane George- Wiltshire in her Wednesday ruling, by refusing to ascertain the votes recorded in favor of the lists of candidates in accordance with the Statement of Polls (SOP). The letter stated that Mingo instead chose to use a pre-prepared spreadsheet as the basis for ascertaining and adding up the said votes.

The letter came as The European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission wrote to Mingo asking to see the Statements of Poll that he used to prepare a spreadsheet of results which is intended to be utilized for the declaration of results for Demerara-Mahaica.

The requests also came as Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, suspended the tabulation process of votes from Region Four to read the written ruling of Chief Justice (CJ) Roxane George delivered Wednesday.

US WEIGHS IN

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, (R-FL), called for the “completion of a peaceful, free, and fair electoral process in Guyana.”

“At a time when Guyana’s democratic future is at stake, the U.S. must stand in support of the preservation of the rule of law and democratic transition of power as established by the nation’s constitution,” he added. “It is critical that all actors call for maintaining social order and defend Guyana’s constitutional order.”

Rubio is the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women’s Issues.

And as the Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Michael G. Kozak, said in a Twitter post Thursday that de facto regimes do not receive the same treatment from the US as democratically elected governments.

“We join the Guyanese people and the international community in calling for Guyanese election authorities to follow accepted procedures and allow international election observers to verify the results,” he added. “It is essential that the High Court-mandated elections tabulation in Guyana be concluded in a free, fair, and transparent manner.”