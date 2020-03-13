News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Fri. Mar. 13, 2020: This week we journey to Cuba and spotlight on the delicious Sofrito Salsa And Tostones, that can be served as a snack or an appetizer. Here’s how you can make it at home.

INGREDIENTS

Tostones

2 green plantains

vegetable oil (for frying)

salt

Salsa

2 tomatoes, diced & seeded

1/4 cup small diced onion

1/2 avocado, small diced

3 cloves garlic, press

3 culantro leaves, minced

1 tablespoon white vinegar

salt to taste

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

METHOD

Salsa

Combine all ingredients, except olive oil and avocado, in a bowl and stir together until well combined.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to let flavors develop.

Right before serving add avocado & extra virgin olive oil, stir gently until well combined.

Tostones

Peel plantain and cut diagonally into 1-inch slices.

Fry the plantain slices over medium heat, until golden in color and soften. Drain them in a plate lined with paper towels.

If you don’t have a tostonera, which is a press for making tostones, take a paper bag and place a plantain slice on it.

Fold the bag over on the plantain slice and using a can, saucer or whatever you have on hand, press down on the plantain slice to flatten.

Dredge the flat plantains in a bowl of salted water and drop back into the frying pan. Stand back because it will spit at you.

Fry until golden and crisp, transfer to a plate lined with paper towels and sprinkle with salt.

Serve with sofrito salsa.

Bon Appetite