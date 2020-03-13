News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Fri. Mar. 13, 2020: This week we journey to Cuba and spotlight on the delicious Sofrito Salsa And Tostones, that can be served as a snack or an appetizer. Here’s how you can make it at home.
INGREDIENTS
Tostones
2 green plantains
salt
Salsa
2 tomatoes, diced & seeded
1/4 cup small diced onion
1/2 avocado, small diced
3 cloves garlic, press
3 culantro leaves, minced
1 tablespoon white vinegar
salt to taste
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
METHOD
Salsa
Combine all ingredients, except olive oil and avocado, in a bowl and stir together until well combined.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to let flavors develop.
Right before serving add avocado & extra virgin olive oil, stir gently until well combined.
Tostones
Peel plantain and cut diagonally into 1-inch slices.
Fry the plantain slices over medium heat, until golden in color and soften. Drain them in a plate lined with paper towels.
If you don’t have a tostonera, which is a press for making tostones, take a paper bag and place a plantain slice on it.
Fold the bag over on the plantain slice and using a can, saucer or whatever you have on hand, press down on the plantain slice to flatten.
Dredge the flat plantains in a bowl of salted water and drop back into the frying pan. Stand back because it will spit at you.
Fry until golden and crisp, transfer to a plate lined with paper towels and sprinkle with salt.
Serve with sofrito salsa.
Bon Appetite