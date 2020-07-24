Georgetown, Guyana, Fri. July 24, 2020, INews Guyana: Embattled Guyana Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has finally been served and is expected to appear before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today to answer to several fraud charges.

Private criminal charges were filed against Lowenfield who is accused of conspiring to commit fraud and misconduct in public office contrary to common law.

Those who filed the charges against the CEO, Daniel Kanhai and Desmond Morian, announced today that Lowenfield has been officially served as of July 23.

“Mr. Lowenfield has been evading the summons but fortunately, after careful planning and strategy, he was served at GECOM Secretariat’s office. Mr. Lowenfield will be expected to be present in court tomorrow morning, July 24th, 2020, at 9:00hrs to face the private criminal charges brought before him,” the citizens announced.

On July 3, the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court issued a summons for the CEO.

Kanhai, a member of The New Movement Party, filed a charge claiming that “the accused between the 5th day of March and 23rd day of June 2020 at Georgetown in the Georgetown Magisterial District, County of Demerara, State of Guyana conspired with person(s) unknown to commit the common law offence of fraud, to wit, by representing to the Guyana Elections Commission, that tables attached to his Election Report dated 23rd June 2020 accurately reflected the true results of the said election, in order to materially alter the results of the said election with intent to defraud knowing the said tabulation to be false.”

Morian is contending that Lowenfield, while performing his duties as CEO of GECOM, ascertained the results of the March 2 elections “knowing the said results to be false, the said willful misconduct amounting to a breach of the public’s trust in the office of the Chief Elections Officer of GECOM).”

Morian also filed another criminal charge, contending that the CEO conspired with person or persons unknown to use Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo’s fraudulent figures to prepare a report that was submitted to the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudette Singh, back in March.