News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 24, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for July 24, 2020:

A hurricane watch went into effect for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines last night, as Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to begin impacting portions of the southern Windward Caribbean Islands on Saturday.

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has closed the country’s borders to travel indefinitely.

The Bahamas has again closed its borders to American travelers as confirmed cases in the US soared past 4 million.



The Dominican Republic is nearing 58,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as it past a 1,000 deaths this week.

Belize is set to reopen to international travellers on august 15th. All passengers will be tested and there will be a US$50 health screening fee.

Dominica says it will reopen its borders to international travellers on August 7th.

British Airways will be launching a new route between London Gatwick and Montego Bay, Jamaica beginning Oct. 13th.

Turks & Caicos-based interCaribbean Airways is set to launch nonstop flight service to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport, beginning August 1.