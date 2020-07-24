Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. July 24, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday July 24, 2020:

Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood is suing some 20 cannabis companies that he says have falsely used his name to endorse their goods.The 90-year-old accuses the firms of spreading fake articles and tagging their websites with his name to make it look like he had backed their products.

An $830 million deal to acquire Grassroots Cannabis closed Thursday. Grassroots, which has a cultivation facility in Litchfield and is affiliated with eight dispensaries around the state, was acquired by Curaleaf Holdings.

The legal marijuana market is expected to reach $75.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period according to Stratistics MRC.

Legislation to wipe convictions for possession of small amounts cannabis off the records was tabled in the House of Assembly in Bermuda.

The City College of San Francisco is planning to offer a degree in cannabis studies, which it says is the first of its kind in the United States.

Cannabis Brands Have Now Turned to Smoke Ins On Zoom Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Jamaican Recording artiste Bella Blair is professing her love for marijuana on her latest track, Gimme A Light. The entertainer, who confessed to being ‘anti-weed’ at one point in her life, says she has fallen in love with the ‘good ole sinsemilla’.

GanjaVacations, with six properties in rural areas near Negril on the west coast and Port Antonio on the northeast coast, in Jamaica, has reopened in the COVID-19 era.

And three marijuana stocks to look for this week are: Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF), Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (CWBHF) and Kush Bottles Inc (KSHB).