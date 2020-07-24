By Arthur Piccolo

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 24, 2020: I know you know how UNFAIR life is already …

But I’m going to rub it in your face and mine too this episode … because there is a VALUABLE lesson here we need to keep learning again and again until it really sinks in IF there is any hope for the rest of us.

ENTER Jeff Bezos to Trump’s America yet again – this time as a STAR!

And that is something special even his money can’t BUY!

ASIDE … this is how journalistic “sausage” is made. I had begun a draft for this week’s episode all about Jeff Bezos and his new found “new” wealth and inequality that knows no limit to add to the world’s greatest pile of wealth on Earth he already has for no logical reason and he did not earn then …..

But with the news picking up steam about the $600 a week supplemental Covid-19 unemployment payments, I decided to dump Bezos’ STAR role this week and demote him to a supporting actor position perfect for him this week.

By the way another supporting ACTOR this week is the WORM Lindsay Graham so called U.S. Senator who is a little worm if there ever was one!

NOW back to the real subject this episode ..

Headline from Bloomberg News … “Jeff Bezos Adds Record $13 Billion in Single Day to Fortune.” That’s right, all Bezos had to do is get up Monday morning and he was worth $13 BILLION more than the day before.

The full story is even much better for Jeff Bezos as this article begins …

“Bezos, Amazon’s 56-year-old founder and the world’s richest person, has seen his fortune swell $74 billion in 2020 to $189.3 billion, despite the U.S. entering its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. He’s now personally worth more than the market valuation of giants such as Exxon Mobil Corp., Nike Inc. and McDonald’s Corp.”

QUESTION: What happened this year in 2020 that made the world’s already richest man prior to 2020 now $74 BILLION richer this year so far with even still many more BILLIONS $$$ for him expected before the end of 2020?

ANSWER: Covid-19!!!!!

All news is GOOD news for the RICH!

Don’t get me wrong, while Bezos is the Poster Boy for Cosmic GREED, many many other billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, the Google Guys, etc. etc. have PROFITED richly from death and despair and economic pain for many millions of us. For them, it is a JOY simply getting up each day and watching their stock values SOAR.

Everybody sing along … GOD BLESS AMERICA, HOME OF THE RICH!

Which brings me to the real and changed topic of this week’s episode rather than these guys being the STARS of this episode as I had intended …

ENTER … the $600 a week Pandemic Unemployment Benefit!

CORRECTION ,…the about to DISAPPEAR $600 a week Pandemic Unemployment Benefit so vital to 30 MILLION Americans and their families right now scheduled to END for all by the end of July next week.

Yes, this very, very successful program, a life line for so, so many that as of Thursday afternoon as I write will END to be replaced maybe if at all, by some crumbs off the table of the very rich like Jeff Bezos and his very rich buddies.

I searched and searched today online to try and find any kind of a statement by Jeff Bezos with all his POWER (rhymes with WEALTH) that commands the media and all those elected officials in Washington.

I searched for any words of encouragement from Bezos supporting the continuation of the $600 weekly unemployment benefit but there is NOTHING to be found.

Let alone anything from Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates and the others who have made BILLIONS this year so far from Covid-19 – that they would donate part of those extra BILLIONS to keep the $600 benefit alive for a few more months if only to SHAME Congress to do so. But all there is, is SILENCE!

Now let me bring in another “star” (sic) of this week’s episode – so called U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham from some radically conservative southern state.

Yes, I am picking on the Worm Lindsay Graham because he has been so vocal in his opposition to the $600 weekly benefit and yes, he does look like a worm. But I could be featuring almost anyone of the Republican U.S. Senators.

Let me paraphrase what Lindsay Graham says about the $600 weekly benefit that it is downright evil because he thinks some dishwashers, bathroom cleaners, floor wipers and the like, who make poverty level wages in jobs Lindsay Graham would not take if his life depended on doing so …

Graham says with this “extra” $600 a week they are getting, some of them are staying home with their families taking care of them and away from getting Covid-19, instead of exposing themselves to Covid-19 washing other people’s dishes, cleaning other people’s toilets and mopping other people’s floors.

HOW DARE THEY do so while Lindsay Graham lives in luxury in DC, makes a GUARANTEED $150,000 a year salary, plus lush offices, big staff, free travel, a big expense account, all paid for by these workers?

Lindsay Graham and his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate want to CRUCIFY these women and men because they have been receiving an “extra” $600 a week in unemployment benefits so they can pay their rent, buy food and clothes, pay their utilities AND boost the U.S. economy with this $600 a week.

So I am right here paying a unique tribute to Lindsay Graham for him to understand he is receiving it on behalf of all the Republican U.S. Senators?

U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham, it is my distinct honor and pleasure to present you the first ever Trump’s America WORM OF THE YEAR Award!

Everybody in America put your hands together for Lindsay Graham.

Wait a second, wait a second … there is a second award for Lindsay Graham.

This is very, very unusual but it is my distinct honor and pleasure to present Senator Graham for himself and all his fellow Republicans in the U.S Senate – the first ever Trump’s America IDIOT OF THE YEAR Award!!!

Put your hands together again for Lindsay Graham and the Republicans.

Why this second award? Because Graham and the other Republicans are so STUPID as well as vicious, that they do not understand or choose to not understand many of those 30 MILLION PLUS Americans and their families depending on that $600 a week to stay alive during this pandemic…

Many of these voters are either Republicans or Independents in Swing States that will decide who will be elected President and other states in which Republican Senators may be replaced by Democratic challengers ….

How will these voters show their “appreciation” for having their life saving $600 unemployment benefit taken away by REPUBLICANS?

By NOT voting for Republicans like Trump and Graham in November!

SPOILER ALERT … it is just possible, but unlikely, that Graham and the others will WAKE up the next few days before it is too late and keep the $600 benefit.

(This series dedicated in honor of the late Liu Xiaobo & Jamal Khashoggi)

EDITOR’S NOTE: About The Writer: Arthur Piccolo is a professional writer and commentator and often writes about Latin America for New Americas.