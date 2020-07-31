

By NAN Staff Writer



News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Fri. July 31, 2020: With another court circus from supporters of the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change ending with a further loss Thursday, the pressure is now on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and its chair to declare the recount results of the general and regional elections.

The Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed a challenge brought this time by APNU/AFC supporter Misenga Jones. Justices Dawn Gregory, Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and Rishi Persaud threw out the appeal of Misenga Jones against the decision of Chief Justice Roxane George that the recount votes be used for the declaration of the result of the March 2nd general elections.

The judges also ruled that the Chief Election Officer (CEO) must submit his Section 96 report on the basis of the recount of votes. Justice Sewnarine-Beharry said that the CEO is under the direction of GECOM.

The national recount has shown that the opposition Peoples Progressive Party/Civic, (PPP/C), won the March 2 polls within excess of 15,000 votes or with 233,336 votes.

The court ruling paves the way for GECOM to now declare the results even as opposition-nominated Commissioner Bibi Shadick, told the Stabroek News paper that GECOM will have to fire CEO Keith Lowenfield and appoint someone to perform his duties since any other action could see a declaration challenged by the incumbent.

It also comes as private criminal charges of misconduct in public office have been filed against Chairperson (GECOM, retired Justice Claudette Singh, for disregard of advice that the recount of votes of the March 2nd elections was unlawful. Again the lawsuits are being filed by supporters of the incumbent party that seems bent on holding on to power at all costs.

GECOM said Thursday afternoon that is has now decided to meet at 10 a.m. on Sunday to discuss the way forward following the unanimous decision handed down by the Court of Appeal.