NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 31, 2020: Ready to work from the beach? Here’s all you need to know about that Barbados opportunity.

1: The Barbados government is accepting applications for a new year-long program called the ‘Barbados Welcome Stamp’ visa.

2: It will allow you and your family to stay in the country for a year to work remotely or 12 months from date of approval. After 12 months it will be possible to reapply for a further year.

3: You will have to submit a passport sized photograph, the bio data page of your passport along with birth certificate for yourself, spouse and children along with the cost of the visa – $2,000 for one person or $3,000 for what’s called the “family bundle.” Apply here. Documents in any language other than English must be accompanied by a translation in English certified by a translator. Verified copies of the original and translation must accompany your application

4: You also have to make at least $50,000 a year and must have health insurance. You may be asked to present evidence that you’re insured when you arrive in Barbados. Where applicable, you will be able to obtain medical insurance in Barbados if you qualify.

5: Your application will begin processing within 48 hours of receiving a complete application. A visa will be processed and confirmed or denied in 7 days or less.

6: You can apply for multiple workers in your company to work remotely in Barbados for up to 12 months. However, note that this visa allows you to work remotely for companies and individuals outside of Barbados only and not apply for work locally.

7: If you are approved but live in an area that is at high-risk of coronavirus, then you must get a test for the virus, 72 hours before leaving for the island.

8: After you arrive in Barbados, you can travel into and out of Barbados as many times as you like before your visa expires.

9: Your kids may attend private schools or pay a small stipend for attendance at the state-owned public schools. There are also several tertiary education institutions including The University of The West Indies and The Barbados Community College.

10: And oh – the other plus – people working remotely on Barbados don’t have to pay the country’s income tax.