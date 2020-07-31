News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 31, 2020: Fans play an important role at matches – whether cricket, soccer, football or any other sport. But in the COVID-19 era, fanless matches have become the order of the day. Come August 18th, another top cricket tourney will kick-off- this time in the Caribbean – minus fans.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment at The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain beginning Ausut 18th.

The matches will be played with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect those involved in the tournament and the wider population from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The CPL will have a full season and will feature overseas and Caribbean players with the standard higher than it has ever been with the likes of Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales and Kieron Pollard all set to take part.

Guyana Warriors will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders in the first of 33 matches. The second match of the opening day will be played between defending champions Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

CPL’s COO, Pete Russell, said they “… are delighted that we are able to deliver a tournament that is ensuring the safety of the public and the players and that will be of such a high standard.”

The Full Line Up Of Matches Are As Follows:

CPL 2020 Matches – Dates And Times

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Tues 18 August, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tues 18 August, 5:30pm

Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 19 August, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks

Wed 19 August, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 20 Aug, 10am

St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents

Thurs 20 Aug, 5:30pm

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sat 22 Aug, 10am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 22 Aug, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 23 Aug, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

Sun 23 Aug, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

Queen’s Park Oval

Tues 25 August, 10am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents

Tues 25 August, 5:30pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Wed 26 August 10am

St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders

Wed 26 August, 5:30pm

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs

Thurs 27 August, 10am

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 27 August, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 10am

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sat 29 August, 5:30pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs

Sun 30 August, 10am

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks

Sun 30 August, 5:30pm

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Tues 1 September, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders

Tues 1 September, 5:30pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents

Wed 2 September, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Wed 2 September, 5:30pm

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Thurs 3 September, 10am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Thurs 3 September, 5:30pm

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sat 5 September, 10am

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks

Sat 5 September, 5:30pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents

Sun 6 September, 10am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sun 6 September, 5:30pm

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs

Queens Park Oval

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)

Tues 8 September, TBC

Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

Thurs 10 September, TBC

Final

THE CPL 2020 TEAMS

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder (C), Nyeem Young, Johnson Charles, Shai HopeHayden Walsh Jr., Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer,Justin Greaves, Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Marcus Stoinis, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop and Shayan Jahangir.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Kevin Sinclair, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ross Taylor, Chris Green, Ashmead Nedd and theirJasdeep Singh.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Chadwick WaltonTabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul and Ryan Persaud.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Rayad Emrit (C), Dominic Drakes, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Lynn, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Dennis Bulli, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Sunny Sohal.

St. Lucia Zouks: Darren Sammy (C), Kimani Melius, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Nabi, Colin Ingram, Chemar Holder, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen and Saad Bin Zafar.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (C), Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein and Ali Khan.

Where To Watch Globally

CPL 2020 Live Streaming on Willow TV

Willow TV broadcast CPL 2020 Live Streaming of Caribbean Premier League T20 2020 in United States.

Watch CPL 2020 Live Streaming on Willow TV Channel @ 712 (Willow) & 9997 (Willow HD).

CNC 3 broadcast CPL Live Streaming of Caribbean Premier League T20 2020 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Star Sports, Sony Six HD to broadcast live coverage of CPL – Caribbean Premier League T20 2020 in India and its subcontinent (Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal). Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) bought full rights to broadcast digital rights over television.

SONY SIX, SONY ESPN, SONY SIX HD to broadcast CPL 2020 Live in India.

Sports Max TV, ESPN TV to telecast live coverage of CPL 2020 in Caribbean.

Willow TV to broadcast CPL 2020 Live Streaming in United States (USA).

Geo Super to Broadcast CPL 2020 in Pakistan.

Play Go OTT App to broadcast CPL 2020 in Barbados.

TJV-Television Jamaica to broadcast CPL 2020 in Jamaica.

ZIZ- TV Channel 5 to broadcast CPL 2020 in St. Kitts.

Digicel Play to broadcast CPL 2020 in Dominica & Montserrat.

Geo Super to broadcast CPL 2020 in Pakistan.

FOX SPORTS to broadcast LIVE in Australia, ad-break free during play, and HD coverage of all games. SportsMax TV to telecast live coverage of CPL 2020 in Caribbean. FOX SPORTS Australia & Hero Caribbean Premier League signed a new partnership to broadcast LIVE coverage to Australian cricket fans for the next four years.

Sky Sports NZ to broadcast CPL 2020 in New Zealand.

StarHub, Singtel to broadcast CPL 2020 in Singapore.

Sky Sports to broadcast CPL 2020 in United Kingdom & Ireland.

CPL T20 Final Live: Watch Caribbean Premier League on Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports in India.

CPL Live Streaming 2020 TV Channels – Sony Live, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Star Sports broadcast CPL live Streaming 2020 in India.