News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Aug. 6, 2020: A FARA filing at the US Department of Justice shows that even in the waning days of the A Partnership For National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) administration in Guyana, it was using its foreign principal to try to get support from the Congressional Black Caucus, News Americas Now has found.

A News Americas review of the latest FARA filings from Washington DC-based lobbying firm JJ&B LLC, as of July 29, 2020, revealed that a draft email sent from one of its principal, Bart Fisher, but signed by another principal, James Albertine, that requested the intervention of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Guyana election circus.

The firm was hired by the former Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, on behalf of the APNU-AFC on March 26th, just weeks after the controversial March 2nd elections, to make contact with officials in the executive and legislative branches of the US government in order to seek resolution of disputes of rigging regarding’s the general elections.

“We are asking the Congressional Black Caucus to urge President Trump to ensure a fair outcome that does not; undermine democracy in Guyana and undermine its sovereignty,” stated the email on July 29th.

The email also claims that the State Department was trying to “remove from office David Granger, the President of Guyana and the only Black President among the 12 sovereign nations of South America, despite the demonstration of massive fraud and corruption in the March 2, 2020 general elections held in Guyana.”

It further accused the State Department of “targeting Guyanese government and election officials for visa restrictions.”

It was filed as “informational materials” and sent by Fisher to himself but signed by Albertine. It included a media statement from the APNU+AFC coalition headlined: “APNU+AFC CALLS FOR “VALID VOTES” IN RECOUNT TABULATIONS.

VOTES FROM COMPROMISED EAST COAST DEMERARA BOXES AND OTHERS CANNOT BE INCLUDED.”

The subject header of the email filed was: “Informational materials of the APNU + AFC Coalition for the Black Caucus.”

Ironically, on August 3rd, four days after the email, the election results were finally declared, and opposition presidential candidate, Dr. Irfaan Ali sworn in after 5 months of controversy and court battles.