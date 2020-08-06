By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Aug. 5, 2020: Three days after being sworn in as President of Guyana after a five month delay, Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday appointed the additional ministers of his government.

The full cabinet is now as follows:

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo – Vice President.

Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips – Prime Minister

Anil Nandlall – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs

Gail Teixeira – Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance

Hugh Todd – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Vickram Bharrat – Minister of Natural Resources

Nigel Deonarine Dharamlall – Minister Local Government

Anand Persaud – Minister within Ministry of Local Government

Joseph Linden Hamilton – Minister of Labour

Kwame Warren Eusi McCoy– Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister

Sonia Savitri Parag– Minister of Public Service

Juan Edghill – Minister of Public Infrastructure

Deodat Indar – Minister within Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Dr Vindhya Persaud – Minister of Social Protection

Colin Croal – Minister of Housing and Water

Susan Margaret Rodrigues– Minister within Ministry of Housing

Robeson Benn – Minister of Public Security

Dr Frank Anthony – Minister of Health

Priya Manickchand – Minister of Education

Charles Ramson Jr – Minister of Culture Youth and Sport

Zulfikar Mustapha – Minister of Agriculture

Pauline Sukhai – Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs

Oneidge Waldron – Minister of Tourism

President Ali said the team provides, newness, youthful energy, and a skill-set that would allow the Executive to tackle matters such as constitutional reform, electoral reform and other issues of governance.

He added that the ministers will be held accountable, not only by the executive and the parliament, but by the people of Guyana and the team will be results-oriented and will be expected to work efficiently and transparently.

According to the Head-of-State, there is a lot of work to be done. He said his expectation is that the new ministers will be reaching out to every sector with the aim of meeting the needs of all citizens.

Dr. Ali said that there are many other important appointments to be made and this will be announced shortly.