By NAN Staff Writer
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Aug. 5, 2020: Three days after being sworn in as President of Guyana after a five month delay, Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday appointed the additional ministers of his government.
The full cabinet is now as follows:
Former President Bharrat Jagdeo – Vice President.
Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips – Prime Minister
Anil Nandlall – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs
Gail Teixeira – Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance
Hugh Todd – Minister of Foreign Affairs
Vickram Bharrat – Minister of Natural Resources
Nigel Deonarine Dharamlall – Minister Local Government
Anand Persaud – Minister within Ministry of Local Government
Joseph Linden Hamilton – Minister of Labour
Kwame Warren Eusi McCoy– Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister
Sonia Savitri Parag– Minister of Public Service
Juan Edghill – Minister of Public Infrastructure
Deodat Indar – Minister within Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Dr Vindhya Persaud – Minister of Social Protection
Colin Croal – Minister of Housing and Water
Susan Margaret Rodrigues– Minister within Ministry of Housing
Robeson Benn – Minister of Public Security
Dr Frank Anthony – Minister of Health
Priya Manickchand – Minister of Education
Charles Ramson Jr – Minister of Culture Youth and Sport
Zulfikar Mustapha – Minister of Agriculture
Pauline Sukhai – Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs
Oneidge Waldron – Minister of Tourism
President Ali said the team provides, newness, youthful energy, and a skill-set that would allow the Executive to tackle matters such as constitutional reform, electoral reform and other issues of governance.
He added that the ministers will be held accountable, not only by the executive and the parliament, but by the people of Guyana and the team will be results-oriented and will be expected to work efficiently and transparently.
According to the Head-of-State, there is a lot of work to be done. He said his expectation is that the new ministers will be reaching out to every sector with the aim of meeting the needs of all citizens.
Dr. Ali said that there are many other important appointments to be made and this will be announced shortly.