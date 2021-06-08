By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tues. June 8, 2021: Guyana’s Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said Monday that 25,000 households in more than 300 communities across the country are impacted by flooding. All regions across the country have been affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall in the South American CARICOM nation.

Kwakwani in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is one of the most impacted community with a total of 90 residents evacuated to shelters being managed by the CDC. The Aroaima Nursery and Primary Schools currently accommodate 36 residents, with 33 at Kwakwani Primary School, 7 at Kwakwani Secondary School Hostel and 42 at Hururu Day Care Center.

In Region One (Barima-Waini), all three sub districts are affected while in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), flooding exists in a number of communities.

While some areas are affected, the CDC has reported that there is no major flooding in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). However, in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), the Mahaicony and Mahaica creeks are above normal levels, causing flooding. In Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) there is flooding in every area except Skeldon. In Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), there is no flooding in Bartica but riverine areas are affected.

Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) remains flooded, while Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) has seen a decrease in water levels. In some Region Ten areas, the situation is worsening.

The Commission noted that it is working with stakeholders including Central Government, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, Regional Democratic Councils, the Private Sector and Non-Governmental Organisations to provide food, cleaning supplies and shelter to flood-affected residents.

Earlier this month, President Dr Irfaan Ali assessed severely affected communities along the Upper Berbice River in Region Ten including Lamp Island, Kwakwani, Bamboo Landing, Hururu Mission and Landern’s Ville where he assured residents whose homes and farmlands are under water that the Government and stakeholders including the CDC will ensure that they receive water, food and health supplies.