By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. May 26, 2021: The U.S. government today saluted Guyana as the country marked its 55th anniversary of independence from Britain.

Guyana became an independent nation on May 26, 1966.

Antony J. Blinken, the US Secretary of State, says the Biden administration looks forward to “continued collaboration to strengthen Guyana’s democratic institutions and processes.”

“We value our shared commitment to addressing climate change, and hope that we can work together to increase investments in renewable energy,” the statement added. “Our joint efforts to combat narcotics and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing will continue to contribute to regional stability and cooperation.”