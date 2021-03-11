By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEWARK, NJ, Thurs. Mar. 11, 2021: The daughter of Guyanese immigrants has been appointed to serve as a municipal court judge in Newark, New Jersey.

Yeneisha Renee Warrick will replace Marvin Adams and serve for the next three-years. “I consider this an honor and a privilege to have this opportunity,” she was quoted by tapinto.net as saying. “The city of Newark is near and dear to my heart. I truly believe in this city and everything it has to offer… I believe my appointment to the bench will give me an opportunity to effectuate change and be the change I want to see in the city of Newark.”

Warrick is the youngest child of Guyanese immigrant parents and a South Ward resident. She is a graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School and has been licensed for five years. Prior to her appointment, she worked in the city’s Office of The Municipal Prosecutors.

During her six years of experience as an attorney in Newark, Warrick began as an assistant corporation counsel for the law department and then promoted to chief prosecutor.