By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thurs. Mar. 11, 2021: With COVID-19 cases approaching 29,000 and 463 deaths to date, another Caribbean country kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination program Wednesday.

Jamaica kicked off its vaccination program as Public health nurse Marcia Thomas-Yetman made history on the island by becoming the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine – exactly one year after the first case of the virus was confirmed on the island.

The country’s Ministry of Health is targeting the vaccination of more than 1,700 healthcare workers by the end of week one.

Nurse Thomas-Yetman, who is employed with the South East Regional Health Authority, said she was proud to be the first person to be vaccinated.

Next week, members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be vaccinated.

The first shipment of 50,000 doses of vaccines, donated by the Government of India, arrived on the island on Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness expects some 14,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines on or before March 11th. Another 1.8 million doses are to be supplied to Jamaica, starting in April, under the African Medical Supply platform.

The news comes as Dancehall star Spragga Benz decried the campaign. Spragga said the outcomes will not be good for Jamaicans who take the jab. “Unoo agoh bawl fi Jah…. MEMBA ME SPRAGGA BENZ SAY DAT…COVID vaccine manufacturers to get protection from lawsuits!,” he posted.