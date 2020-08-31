NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 31, 2020: Guyana-born Black Panther actress, Letitia Wright, spoke out for the first time Sunday on the death of co-star Chadwick Boseman.

“this hurts. really hurts,” was all the 26-year-old tweeted early Sunday morning but fans knew immediately what she was referring to and responded with condolences and tweets of “love and strength.”

One fan replied to Letitia’s tweet by posting: “You both inspired the world and you continue to inspire the world. Prayers out to you #WakandaForever “.

Another wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss. Chadwick was truly a strong, kind, talented, inspiring man in every aspect. May he rest in power and peace. I know it won’t soften the pain, but I hope it can comfort you that he leaves such a legacy behind. Take care, and time to heal.”

Wright played Shuri in Black Panther in 2018, the sister of the late actor’s character T’Challa.

Guyanese-born actress, Leticia Wright of Black Panther fame.

Boseman, 43, passed away on Friday, August 28th after losing a four-year battle with colon cancer to the shock of fans globally. The final tweet posted to his Twitter is now the most-liked post in history.

Chadwick Boseman (L) and Letitia Wright at the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Wright grew up in London after her family migrated there when she was 7. In 2019, she starred in Avengers: Endgame and won the rising star award at the BAFTAs. In October, she opens The BFI London Film Festival in Steve McQueen’s race drama Mangrove. It is one of the five films from McQueen’s Small Axe series, a drama anthology for BBC One, which will air this fall on the BBC and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.