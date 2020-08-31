News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 31, 2020: Over 44,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in just five Latin American nations, a News Americas tally found.

This comes on the heels of the over 75,000 reported across the region last Thursday night, Aug. 27, 2020.

Brazil added over 15,000 new cases Sunday to reach surpass 3.8 million cases of the new coronavirus to date.

Colombia reported the second highest number of cases at 8,024 while Peru saw the third highest cases for the region with 7,731 new cases Sunday.

Argentina took the fourth spot on the region’s highest number of reported case rank Sunday with 7,187 cases.

Mexico rounded out the Top 5 with 5,974 cases.

The five nations also reported a total 1,589 deaths with Mexico seeing the most deaths Sunday at 673.

Brazil saw 330 deaths Sunday while Colombia reported 300. Peru added 181 deaths while Argentina reported 101.