News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Thurs. July 8, 2021: Haiti’s first lady Martine Moïse, who survived the assassination that claimed the life of her husband, President Jovenel Moise, is now in a South Florida hospital.

Mrs. Moïse was flown to South Florida by Trinity Air Ambulance suffering from gunshot wounds to her arms and thigh along with a severe injury to her hand and her abdomen yesterday. She landed at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and was taken by private ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The first lady was seen on a stretcher, one arm bandaged and a mask over her mouth and surrounded by law enforcement agents, including Department of Homeland Security personnel, as she was taken off the air ambulance and loaded into a private ambulance.

She was shot in the invasion at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning by masked gunmen posing as DEA agents who assassinated her husband, shocking the Caribbean and the world.

ONLY SECOND LEADER TO BE KILLED IN OFFICE

Moise is only the second Caribbean leader to be murdered while in office in recent years and the first President. The first was Prime Minister Maurice Bishop of Grenada in 1983. A four-man People’s Revolutionary Army firing squad executed Bishop, three members of his Cabinet and four others by machine-gunning them. After he was dead, a gunman slit his throat and cut off his finger to steal his ring. The bodies were then transported to a military camp and partially burned in a pit. The location of their remains is still unknown.

Haiti was scheduled to hold general elections later this year.

