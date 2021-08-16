By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, MIAMI, FL. Aug. 16, 2021: With the death toll rising from the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday, August 14, 2021, many are already asking how they can help. Here are 6 ways you can help these organizations who are already on the ground, making a difference and pitching in:

World Central Kitchen

Within hours of the 7.2 earthquake in Haiti Saturday, World Central Kitchen through a JetBlue airline donation, were able to take in relief cooking equipment and containers to help those affected in Les Cayes, Haiti. This allowed the group to deliver over 16k hot meals Saturday. On Sunday, they geared up to expand and increase the number of meals in multiple locations and cities according to WCF’s founder, Chef Jose Andres and Nate Mook, leader of WCF Miami. Support their efforts HERE

Doctors Without Borders

In the first hours after the earthquake, the Doctors Without Borders, MSF team, based in Port-à-Piment and an emergency medical team from Port-au-Prince began assisting injured patients in Sud province. The hospital in Port-à-Piment where MSF provides sexual and reproductive health care was damaged. The patients, most of whom were receiving maternal health care, were evacuated to a tent where the MSF team continues to provide care. In Port-à-Piment, MSF is also stabilizing patients injured by the earthquake.

In Port-Salut, an MSF team received at least 16 patients with injuries and fractures, including patients referred from Port-à-Piment and Les Cayes. MSF and its partners are stabilizing the wounded and providing surgical and follow-up care.

In Les Cayes, an MSF team is providing medical supplies and staff to work in the general hospital. MSF plans to reinforce its activities in the coming days, sending more medical teams, including surgeons. MSF is preparing to send medical and emergency supplies from abroad, including two cargo planes from Brussels. Support their efforts now. Donate HERE

Food For The Poor

Food For The Poor is already responding to the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti’s southern peninsula, about 80 miles west of Port-au-Prince, early Saturday.

The charity had just delivered rice, beans, sardines and tuna on Friday to three of its distribution centers in Jacmel, Leogane and Nippes. The quake struck about 5 miles from Petit Trou de Nippes. This is the same region that was devastated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Donors can help FFTP deliver aid to Haiti in two ways: Make a cash donation to www.foodforthepoor.org/haitiemergency

Or if you are in South Florida, bring canned goods and first aid kits to the charity’s Coconut Creek warehouse, 6401 Lyons Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information on the specific items accepted, go to www.FoodForThePoor.org/help-now/haiti-crisis/

Samaritan’s Purse

Samaritan’s Purse is already on the ground in Haiti. It’s DC-8 aircraft flew out Sunday, taking more than a dozen disaster response specialists along with 31 tons of relief to hurting communities, including emergency shelter material, medical supplies, and water filtration units to provide clean water daily for thousands of people. A medical team will also deploy to provide basic care and begin health assessments. Teams will work closely with local authorities and church partners to assess needs, distribute aid, and mount a strategic response in hard-hit locations. They will also be stag a Level 2 mobile trauma unit in the event of high casualties in more populated areas. If needed, a second airlift would transport the Emergency Field Hospital, surgical teams, and other doctors and nurses to serve trauma patients. DONATE HERE or via their site at www.samaritanspurse.org/



United Way of Miami-Dade Operation Helping Hands

The United Way and the Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald have activated Operation Helping Hands for victims of the Haiti earthquake. The United Way says all money raised will be used to buy relief items and services needed in Haiti. United Way of Miami-Dade will work with the local Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, Miami-Dade County and nonprofits in the affected areas to support recovery needs. Donate through unitedwaymiami.org, go to the donation page or call 800-226-3320.



Hope For Haiti

This Florida-based organization is working on the ground with relief efforts in Haiti and is accepting donations at hopeforhaiti.org



Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami

The Catholic Charities of Miami diocese is also pitching in. Donate online at www.ccadm.org