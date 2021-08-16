News Americas, PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Mon. Aug. 16, 2021: As the death toll from the August 14, 2021 in Haiti neared 1,300 last night, more images have emerged from the 7.2 magnitude quake that struck Southwestern Haiti as relief workers scrambled to pull victims from the tangled wreckage of one building, as a yellow mechanical excavator nearby helped to shift the rubble. Here are some of the images from Les Cayes and Jeremie after the 2021 earthquake.

An injured woman has her neck braced by a doctor at a hospital in Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. (Photo by REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP via Getty Images)

Injured people are treated in a field hospital after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on August 14, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This photo shows damaged buildings as people inspect after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on August 14, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People drive past the remains of the “Sacré coeur des Cayes” church in Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. (Photo by REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents survey a damaged building following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Photographer: Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Residents search through the rubble of a damaged building following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. The U.S. deployed search and rescue teams to help find survivors among the debris of collapsed buildings in Haiti as the death toll soars from Saturdays massive earthquake. Photographer: Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Haitian woman cries as she passes a destroyed house in Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. Hunched on benches, curled up in chairs or even lying the floor, those injured in the powerful earthquake that wreaked havoc on Haiti on Saturday crowded an overburdened hospital near the epicenter. The emergency room in Les Cayes, in southwestern Haiti, which was devastated by the 7.2-magnitude quake on Saturday morning. (Photo by REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP via Getty Images)

An injured woman is treated at a hospital in Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. -(Photo by REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP via Getty Images)

Large fissures scar the roads in the area of Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. (Photo by Stanley LOUIS / AFP) (Photo by STANLEY LOUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

An injured woman rests on a bed at a hospital in Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. (Photo by REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP via Getty Images)