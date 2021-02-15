News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 15, 2021: Haiti is in another political crisis as thousands of protestors took to the streets again on Sunday, calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse. Here is the protest in pictures.

Marching in the capital Port-au-Prince, many said the government is trying to establish a new dictatorship. They also denounced international support for Moise.

The protests were mostly peaceful, although a few clashes broke out between some demonstrators and police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

US ON HAITI

The US Department of State says the term of President Moïse is expected to end on February 7, 2022 next year since while he was elected in November 2016 following the cancellation of the initial presidential ballot in October of the previous year, he was only sworn in on February 7, 2017 for a five-year term.

CARICOM ON HAITI

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is urging all stakeholders to be guided by the Constitution, respect for the rule of law and the electoral process and in that regard is heartened by the fact that an electoral timetable has been set.

And is encouraging all parties to engage in meaningful dialogue in the interest of peace and stability and strongly urges that action be taken to foster a safe environment, a return to normal life and the building of sustainable democratic institutions.