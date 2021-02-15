Doctor Who Helped “Gorilla Glue Girl” Is An Immigrant From Africa

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 15, 2021: The plastic surgeon who was finally able to help rid “Gorilla Glue girl” Tessica Brown of her sticky situation is actually an African immigrant who was born in Ghana.

Dr. Michael Obeng, 47, is a Harvard Medical School grad and a celebrity Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. He had co-starred on the E! TV reality series “Second Wives Club” with his wife, Veronika, and has a net worth of $8 million. The couple soon after filed for divorce.

He currently practices in Beverly Hills, California and is the Director of MiKO Plastic Surgery and MiKO Surgery Centre in Beverly Hills. Dr. Obeng, was named among “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” by the Consumer’s Research Council of America in 2011 and 2014. He specializes in cosmetic surgery of the aging face, neck, breast, body, trunk, extremities and genitalia and is among the rare, few plastic surgeons in the world to successfully reattach a limb, remove ribs to streamline the waist.

Dr. Obeng is also an expert in complex reconstructive surgery, hand, and micro-neurovascular surgery, hence, the nickname, “The Surgeon’s Surgeon,” as dubbed by his colleagues.

He is affiliated with the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was formerly the Chief of Plastic Surgery at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center in Ohio, where he had started the Plastic Surgery Program.

Dr. Obeng is also the President of Global Health Solutions, a healthcare-consulting firm with a mission to bridge the gap between morbidity and healthy living worldwide. Born into poverty in Ghana, Dr. Obeng persevered over unimaginable obstacles and overcame all odds to arrive at the peak of professional and personal success.

He takes pride in treating each patient like family; his deep compassion and care for his patients is derived from his humble beginnings. Dr. Obeng travels to third world countries to donate his surgical skills through his non-profit, R.E.S.T.O.R.E Worldwide Inc. In addition, Dr. Obeng advocates for the underprivileged in the United States by educating patients on safe breast reconstructive surgery options available after undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Dr. Obeng did the $12,500 procedure for free for Brown, once he learned of her plight.

“I looked up the compound,” he told TMZ. “The main actual ingredient in Gorilla Glue, polyurethane, and we had figured out the science, how to break it down. So I then decided, now I’m gonna reinvent the wheel.”

Dr. Obeng said he used industrial glue remover as well as a concoction that included aloe vera, an olive oil mixture, and acetone — which did the job.

“She had a lot of irritation on the scalp, especially the edges of her head because of all the chemicals,” he added. “She is very, very lucky that she did not sustain a lot of injuries to her scalp. This type of ordeal is no joke.”