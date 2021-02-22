News Americas, MELBOURNE, Australia, Fri. Feb. 19, 2021: A young Haitian took the flag of Haiti all the way to Italy, making his country and nationals proud after finishing in the 46th FIS World Ski Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Eighteen-year-old Richardson Viano competed in the men’s giant slalom event under the proud gaze of Hans Larsen, President of the Haitian Olympic Committee.

Viano finished 93rd overall after completing his 2nd run of the FIS World Ski Championships Men’s Giant Slalom. But the run completed in 1:01.34was good enough to now rank him at 44th overall.

The Men’s slalom competition was held on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Haiti was the only Caribbean nation to participate in the Championships.