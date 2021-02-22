News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Feb. 22, 2021: Several Haitian nationals in Miami took to the streets outside the US Citizenship and Immigration Service office over the weekend to protest the deportations of many of their fellow nationals back to Haiti.

Demonstrators showed up on February 20, 2021 demanding that the administration of US President Joe Biden cease deporting Haitian immigrants back to Haiti. Bearing signs that included “Stop The Deportations Now” and “Stop Deporting Haitians,” the protestors said they are calling attention to the recent spike in deportations of many Haitians this Black History Month.

Demonstrators protest outside the US Citizenship and Immigration Service office in Miami, on February 20, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

They included some who were not born in Haiti or ever been there. US Congressman Gregory Meeks, speaking on GBE Mindflight with Imotep Gary Byrd on WABI Radio on Sunday night, said he knows at least two deportees who were sent to Haiti who have never been there.

Other protestors carried signs that read: “Children Need Their Parents” and “Black Lives Matter.” They were united in one cause – to urged the Biden administration to rein in ICE and end the deportations that have spiked under this new government.