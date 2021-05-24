By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. May 24, 2021: A 22-year-old man is set to appear in a Connecticut court today to face first-degree manslaughter charges in connection with the death of his Jamaican immigrant wife.

Tahj Hutchinson reportedly confessed to police that he killed his wife, Jamaican-born, South Windsor-based, Jessica Edwards. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond and more charges may be filed pending the results of an autopsy and the ongoing investigation.

Edwards, 30, the mother to a 7-month-old baby boy, went missing after Mother’s Day on May 10th. Her body was found Friday in a wooded area in East Hartford in the area of Chipper Drive, not far from Hockanum River Linear Park. Her body was found in a wooded area beyond the end of Driver Road, according to police.

Edwards-Hutchinson, at the time of her disappearance, was attending the Manchester Community College in Connecticut and was aiming to become a respiratory therapist.

South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said Hutchinson’s own cooperation in the case ended up being key in helping solve her disappearance.

Cleverdon said that it became apparent during interviews with Hutchinson that there were holes in his story.