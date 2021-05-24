By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, LONDON, England, Mon. May 24, 2021: Six Caribbean athletes medaled Sunday at the Diamond League athletics meeting at Gateshead International Stadium in England.

Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica took the gold in the women’s triple jump with a 14.29m final jump, surpassing Portugal’s Patricia Mamona (13.62m), who was second, and Britain’s Naomi Ogbeta (13.32m), who took third.



“It was brutal,” commented Ricketts on her win. “I am just so happy I didn’t end up injured. It was really hard to focus on technical things and not very conducive to getting good jumps. I just wanted to get myself into the position to have an extra jump and then the only thing that mattered was to get the best jump.”

Stephenie Ann McPherson, also of Jamaica was second in the women’s 400-m while Danniel Dodd-Thomas was second in the women’s shot-put competition with a throw of 18.46 and Janieve Russel was third in the women’s 400-m hurdles in a time of 57:16.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott was second in the men’s Jevelin Throw with 77.78 while Tajay Gayle was third in the men’s long jump competition.