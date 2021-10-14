By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras, Thurs. Oct. 14, 2021: Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz beat Honduras Wednesday night to claim a win they badly needed in their final-stage Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.

The Reggae Boyz won 2-0 on Honduran soil at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula to boost their qualifying campaign.

Both goals were scored by Kemar Roofe and Oneil Fisher, respectively.

The Boyz scored in the 38th minute when Kemar Roofe redirected a shot from strike partner Shamar Nicholson into the net.

Oneil Fisher doubled the lead with a well-taken shot after being fed by substitute Andre Gray in the 79th minute.

The win saw Jamaica moving to seventh place with five points, the same as El Salvador who are ahead on goal difference.

USA and Mexico are top of the group with 11 points, while Canada are third with 10 points followed by Panama and Costa Rica with eight and six points respectively.