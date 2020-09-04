NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 4, 2020: Dancehall and reggae singer Shaggy was quick to offer congratulations to the Jamaica Labour Party, (JLP), last night, within minutes of the announcement that the incumbent administration had won another term following Thursday’s elections.

“Jamaicans have spoken! Congratulations to the jamaica labor party on their victory! 🇯🇲#JLP,” Shaggy, born Orville Burrell, posted on Instagram. The comment quickly got almost a 1,000 likes.

Shaggy is the richest dancehall star globally.

Andrew Holness’ JLP last night won a landslide 49 seats to the main opposition’s People’s National Party (PNP’s) 14, with almost all of the votes counted, according to results posted on Twitter by the Electoral Office of Jamaica. The win is significant for the JLP, since it marks the first time that the party has enjoyed consecutive victories in contested elections since 1967. It is also an addition of 16 seats from the last elections.

Holness, according to the Jamaica Observer, spoke at the Jamaica Labour Party headquarters at Belmont Road in Kingston, and described the people of Jamaica as the true victors of the general elections.

“You came out in your hundred thousands and you participated in the solemn process of democracy. You voted, you expressed yourself through the ballot,” Holness was quoted as saying.

He also addressed corruption, noting that his incoming government, including new state officials, would not stand for corruption.

And speaking of the COVID pandemic, which has infected over 2,600 and killed 24 on the island, he said that the government will “continue its effective management of the COVID pandemic to keep you safe and to protect your livelihoods.”

“Whatever we do you can rest assured, that we will keep you safe,” he added.

Holness also disclosed that he received a call from Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips conceding, and congratulated him for his landslide win and encouraged supporters of the People’s National Party to join in celebrating the country’s victory.

“Do not feel dejected, join us in celebrating Jamaica’s victory. We need everyone on board to recover stronger,” he was quoted as saying.

Holness also took to Twitter to post: “Thank you Jamaica. This is a victory for a #StrongerFuture. The Jamaica Labour Party is privileged to continue the sober governance needed to commandeer the land we love through this global health and economic crisis.”

Jamaica became the sixth Caribbean nation to go to the polls in a pandemic so far this year.