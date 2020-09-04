Caribbean Roots Democratic Veep Candidate Kamala Harris Makes Appearance On Caribbean Radio

South Florida Caribbean News, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. Sept. 4, 2020 – In a recent virtual tour of South Florida, Caribbean roots Senator and Democratic VP candidate, Kamala Harris, made her first official appearance on Caribbean American radio.

Her brief interview, on Caribbean Riddims’ “The People’s Politics” with attorney Marlon Hill, offered some insights on her personal background and her focus on unifying the nation while recovering from the pandemic and racial unrest in recent months.

The interview will air during Caribbean Riddims, The People’s Politics segment, tomrorow, Saturday, September 5th at 4 p.m., on WNMA 1210AM online at 1210theman.com.

As Joe Biden’s running mate, Harris, discussed their vision for America and briefly reflected on her family heritage from Jamaica and India.

“Senator Harris’ interview appearance on Caribbean American radio underscored the importance of this growing population segment in the State of Florida and the impact on electoral margins in an anticipated divisive election. Likewise, given her connection to St. Ann, Jamaica from her paternal family, it was also important to simply get to know the woman behind the politics and history of the moment,” stated attorney Marlon Hill, host of “The People’s Politics”

Her radio appearance marked a significant first, with Senator Harris taking to the Caribbean airwaves as the first Black woman of Jamaican and Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major political party.

In his introduction of Ms. Harris as his running mate for the first time, Mr. Biden has emphasized the qualities that set her apart and as someone whose background reflects an increasingly multicultural nation.

“Any person who uses the scotch bonnet pepper as their secret weapon in the kitchen is someone prepared to take on the daily fights in life,” exclaimed Marlon Hill on Senator Harris culinary skills.

Caribbean Riddims is aired on WNMA 1210 AM – online at 1210theman.com, Saturdays, 3-6 p.m., and hosted by the dynamic trio of Eddy Edwards, Cleve Osborne and Gillian Smart (Three@3).The show, now in its 36th year, is a mix of Caribbean music, entertaining and engaging features along with interesting and informative guests.