COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 970 In This Caribbean Island

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. June 7, 2021: Deaths from COVID-19 reached a whopping 970 over the weekend in one Caribbean Island as the infection rate spiraled to 48,951.

Jamaica reached the 970-death tally as of Saturday afternoon. They included a 50-year-old female from St Catherine; a 32-year-old female from St. Catherine; a 53-year-old male from St Catherine; an 80-year-old male from Westmoreland; a 78-year-old male from St Ann and a 79-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

Fifty new cases of the virus were also reported over the 24-hour period

The Jamaica Ministry of Health also reported that of 130 persons are now hospitalized with the virus with 30 classified as being moderately ill, while seven are classified as being critically ill.