News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 14, 2020: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is headed to the Caribbean.

Trudeau is set to travel to Bridgetown, Barbados from February 17 – 18, to participate in the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). He will be received by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley – the current Chair of CARICOM and host of this meeting.

His office said the move is “to build even stronger ties with the region.” Prime Minister Trudeau will participate in group discussions and bilateral meetings with CARICOM leaders.

“The Caribbean region and Caribbean states are important political, economic and cultural partners of Canada, and the visit will serve as an opportunity to further strengthen its partnership with this regional grouping of 20 Caribbean member states and Associate Members, and nearly 20 million people,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Trudeau is also set to discuss challenges of mutual interest, including protecting oceans and the environment in the fight against climate change – in a region that is particularly vulnerable to its impacts, as well as creating good jobs for the middle class and sustainable economic growth.