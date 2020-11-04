By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 4, 2020: Much like the US Presidential election, its also turning into a nail biter in Long Island, New York, where a Caribbean immigrant is in a congressional fight.

Jamaican Jackie Gordon, a veteran running on the Democratic line, faced off against Republican Andrew Garbarino for the 2nd Congressional District seat being vacated by Republican Congressman Peter King.

With 13 percent of the precincts in early this morning, Gordon was lagging behind with just over 40 percent of the votes or 109,907 toGarbarino’s 58.7 percent or 155,696.

King represented the district for 14 terms and 28 years as a United States Congressman. Garbarino hopes to ride King’s coattails from Albany to D.C.

Gordon, of Copiague, wants to continue her life of service. She has been a military police officer, a Wilson Tech guidance counselor and a Babylon town councilwoman.

“We need to bring the ‘united’ back into the United States,” Gordon said. Former Long Island Congressman Steve Israel says Gordon “has the smarts” and is “the real deal.”

“She’s the real deal because she is defiantly independent, just like most Long Islanders,” Israel said.

Gordon is highlighting health care, veterans issues, Pell Grants and climate change. She says she will “not only walk across the aisle, but sit at the table together with Democrats and Republicans alike.”

Garbarino wants to restore the SALT tax and is focusing on policing.

“Very pro law enforcement, very pro public safety. I am totally against defund the police movement,” Garbarino said.