By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 4, 2020: As the US Presidential election cliffhanger drags on into today and focus turns to the shocking switch of at least a third of Latino voters into the Donald Trump camp, a review of Caribbean populated electoral precincts in Broward County, Florida, showed the Caribbean American bloc delivered overwhelmingly for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket, News Americas has found.

In Electoral Precincts, K01 to L19, which comprises areas of Lauderdale Lakes and Lauderhill – overwhelmingly Jamaican and Caribbean immigrant neighborhoods – over 90 percent of voters choose Biden/Harris over the Trump/Mike Pence ticket, according to News Americas analysis of the 2020 Broward County Election results.

The story was similar in Electoral Precincts Q050, which comprises the large Jamaican populated area of Pembroke Pines as well as in Precincts W001, W005, W011 and W012 in Miramar, another populous Caribbean immigrant area, where the percentage of voters choosing Biden/Harris was between 89 and 82 percent.

Broward County is located in southeastern Florida, US. According to the 2019 Census Bureau estimate, the county had a population of 1,952,778, making it the second-most populous county in the state of Florida and the 17th-most populous county in the United States. West Indians make up almost 15 percent of the county while Jamaicans and Haitians are put at conservatively 6 and 6.5 percent.

Broward County’s mayor is Jamaican Dale Holeness. The Caribbean population is also dominant in Miramar, Pembroke Pines and Coral Springs. Jamaican American Wayne Messam is mayor of Miramar.

The group, made up mostly of immigrants from black Caribbean countries, has fueled the growth of the black population and black voting base in Broward County.

Florida has more than 974,000 people of West Indian ancestry. That total includes more than 300,000 Jamaicans and more than 530,000 Haitians, according to census figures. A conservative estimate for the number of Jamaican voters in Florida stands at 91,000, because many may not report Jamaica as their country of origin. Haitian voters are estimated at about 115,000. Across the state, nearly four of every ten immigrant was born in the Caribbean and call areas like Broward County, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa, Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Port Saint Lucie, West Palm Beach, Deerfield Beach, Miami Beach, Kissimmee, Fort Myers, Boca Raton and Sarasota, home.

The news comes as exit polls nationally, conducted by Edison Research, found that11% of African Americans, 31% of Hispanics and 30% of Asian Americans voted for Trump/Pence, up 3 percentage points from 2016 among all three groups.