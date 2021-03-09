Honor For First Black Caribbean Woman To Direct A Major Hollywood Studio Film

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, Toronto, Canada, Tues., Mar.9, 2021: She is the first black and Caribbean woman to have directed a major Hollywood studio film and now she is a new “Share Her Journey Ambassador.”

Martinique-born filmmaker, Euzhan Palcy, recently received the honor from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The prestigious distinction will give her the opportunity to talk about the transformative power of cinema and the importance of political filmmaking during the event “Conversation With… Euzhan Palcy” on March 17th at 7 p.m. ET. at digital.tiff.net/

Palcy directed ‘A Dry White Season,’ in 1989, starring Marlon Brando, Donald Sutherland, and Susan Sarandon. Her incredible journey in the movie industry started with her worldwide acclaimed debut film ‘Sugar Cane Alley,’ that earned her numerous accolades including the Venice Film Festival Silver Lion as well as the Best first feature film award at the Cesar Awards (French Oscars). With this latter acknowledgment, Palcy became the very first Cesar-winning female director for a feature film.

‘Sugar Cane Alley’ will also be featured as a part of TIFF Cinematheque Presents all month long on digital TIFF Bell Lightbox alongside her conversation.​

“This is a tremendous honor for Martinique and its culture,” said Karine Mousseau, Martinique Tourism Commissioner. “We are proud to have such a strong female figure such as Euzhan Palcy to break barriers, and open the way for many women while shining a light on our island.”

Palcy, 63, was born in Gros-Morne, Martinique.