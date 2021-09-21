By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. Sept. 21, 2021: It’s been 40 years already since the Central American CARICOM nation of Belize achieved independence from Britain.

In recognizing the achievement, US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, extended congratulations to the people of Belize today “on the momentous occasion” and reiterated the US’ commitment to the country.

“Our nations are bound by a strong friendship and partnership, safeguarded by our mutual commitment to democracy, security, and joint prosperity. We continue to stand with Belize in facing shared challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, transnational organized crime, and the climate crisis,” Blinken said.

He also expressed the hope that “the bond between our nations continue to be an example of what is possible through partnership between vibrant democracies with shared values and common goals.”

On September 21, 1981, Belize became an independent nation with George Price as its first Prime Minister and Dame Elimira Gordon as the first Governor-General.