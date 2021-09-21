By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. Sept. 21, 2021: As the White House faces criticism over its handling of the crisis at the border and the deportation of Haitians seeking asylum, U.S. Secretary of StateAntony J. Blinken has thanked the government of Haiti for accepting the deportees.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said earlier that Secretary Blinken spoke with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry about his government’s cooperation to repatriate hundreds of Haitian migrants on the Southern border of the United States.

“Blinken shared his appreciation to the Government of Haiti for assisting to repatriate Haitian citizens safely and expeditiously,” the statement added.

The two also reportedly noted that the United States and Haiti share a mutual concern for the safety of Haitian citizens and discussed the dangers of irregular migration, which puts individuals at great risk and often requires migrants and their families to incur crippling debt.

Blinken also urged Henry to chart a path to free and fair elections with the Secretary noting that it is crucial that Haiti’s government, political parties, civil society, diaspora, and private sector lead this process and work together in the interest of the Haitian people.

Secretary Blinken also called for a full investigation into the assassination of President Moïse and justice for the heinous crime.

The call comes as over three hundred Haitians were swiftly deported back to Haiti Sunday, a country they have not lived in for years; and with the US saying thousands more will be sent back as it clamps down on thousands of migrants crowded under a bridge in Texas after crossing the Rio Grande river, hoping to be allowed into the US.

More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment at the Del Rio, Texas border town.